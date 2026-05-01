MBRF participates in Turin International Book Fair 2026

DUBAI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is participating in the Turin International Book Fair 2026, a prominent global intellectual event in Europe that convenes knowledge creators, authors, and publishers from across the globe.

Marking its second participation in the fair, MBRF aims to reinforce its global presence, further strengthening its role in supporting the production and dissemination of knowledge, both regionally and internationally.

MBRF further seeks to expand the reach of its knowledge initiatives, highlight its leading projects for developing knowledge content, and promote a culture of reading. Aligning with this, MBRF is showcasing a selection of its specialised publications across literature, scientific research, and translation, underscoring its contributions to enriching the intellectual landscape.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, remarked that the participation reflects the Foundation’s longstanding commitment to enriching global intellectual dialogue.

He further stated, “Our participation in the Turin International Book Fair aligns with our ongoing efforts to actively engage in global intellectual forums. Such events empower us to cultivate knowledge dialogues, exchange expertise with international entities, and unlock new avenues of collaboration within the knowledge production and dissemination domains”.

Jamal bin Huwaireb also added, “Furthermore, the event provides a strategic avenue to highlight our unique initiatives and projects, thereby fueling sustainable development and reinforcing the UAE’s stature as a global hub for knowledge production and innovation”.

He further stated, “At MBRF, we remain committed to developing initiatives that enhance knowledge dissemination and accessibility. This is led by our belief in their ability to nurture robust societies and empower individuals while enhancing their future readiness”.

MBRF’s pavilion at the fair features a series of events and panel discussions led by influential thinkers and experts, offering an integrated knowledge experience for visitors. These activities aim to promote cultural and knowledge exchange across nations, while promoting the values of openness and intellectual cooperation.

In addition, MBRF is showcasing its key initiatives and projects, including those designed to empower talents, drive innovation, and develop human capital, highlighting its vision to build a knowledge-based society supported by a sustainable economy.