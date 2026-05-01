2nd Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition launched

ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), in collaboration with the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, has launched the 2nd Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition. The initiative aims to attract exceptional talent in innovation and entrepreneurship to develop solutions that address real market needs. It further reinforces KFED’s commitment to supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem across priority sectors.

Khalifa Fund’s collaboration with the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award represents a highly strategic alliance. The award stands as a testament to the nation’s longstanding legacy of leadership and progress, inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the principles established by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Guided by this vision, the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award continues to foster a culture of excellence and honour achievements that deliver meaningful impact across both individual and institutional ecosystems. By providing enterprises with an integrated growth pathway that combines funding, mentorship, and institutional recognition, the competition enhances their prospects of scaling within the national economy.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, “The launch of the 2nd edition of the Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition reflects our continued commitment to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and transforming their ideas into sustainable economic ventures. The competition reaffirms our role as a strategic partner for ambitious entrepreneurs contributing to the diversification of the national economy and enhancement of enterprises’ competitiveness. Through this initiative, we aim to provide an integrated development pathway that combines funding, mentorship, infrastructure, and market access opportunities across vital sectors, such as fintech, energy, and agriculture.”

She added, “This year’s edition expands its geographic footprint to include the MZN hubs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Delivered in collaboration with the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, the competition also serves as a platform for recognition and institutional acknowledgement. Through this, we aim to inspire enterprises to develop solutions that generate real and sustainable impact, further reinforcing the culture of entrepreneurship and supporting the continued advancement of Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy model.”

The Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition aims to provide enterprises with access to an integrated suite of resources designed to accelerate their development and market readiness. The programme offers a comprehensive support package that includes over AED1 million in prizes and in-kind support, along with access to advanced physical and digital infrastructure. This includes premium workspaces, modern digital tools, specialised workshops, high-level advisory services, and exclusive networking and partnership-building events. The programme also delivers tailored strategic guidance to enhance enterprises’ readiness in transforming prototypes into viable, market-ready solutions.

The second edition of the competition engages entrepreneurs through three MZN business accelerator campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, ensuring broad and inclusive impact across the emirate.

The participation journey is organised into five interconnected stages, culminating in a high-profile finale in collaboration with the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award. The first and second phases encompass the application and screening process, with submissions open from April to 5th June 2026, followed by a rigorous technical evaluation period to select eligible enterprises. The third phase features an intensive series of bootcamps focused on business model development, product-market fit, growth strategies, market entry, and technical viability. These sessions also include mock pitching exercises designed to assess performance and determine the top 15 finalists.

The fourth phase, taking place during June and July 2026, focuses on preparing finalists for the concluding stage of the competition. During this period, selected participants will receive MZN membership, along with specialised mentorship and pitch-training support to ensure investment readiness.

The fifth and final phase features live pitches before an elite jury of investors, industry leaders, and government representatives during the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award ceremony. By the end of the event, five targeted sector winners and three innovation award recipients will be announced.

In terms of eligibility and application criteria, the competition is open to entrepreneurs aged 18 years and above residing in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, or Al Dhafra.

Participating enterprises must be owned by an Emirati national or co-owned by at least one Emirati owner and must possess a working prototype or viable product.

Submissions are also required to align with sector challenges and must demonstrate the potential for scalable business models. Enterprises will be evaluated based on four key factors – sectoral impact, market potential and scalability, team assessment, and technical feasibility and execution.

KFED has called on entrepreneurs and innovators across Abu Dhabi to seize this opportunity and benefit from the integrated package offered through the Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition. With this, KFED reaffirms its commitment to transforming innovative ideas into successful ventures that contribute to the growth and diversification of the national economy.