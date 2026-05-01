Cultural Foundation unveils 2nd phase of 'Skin of Dreams' exhibition by Shezad Dawood

ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), unveils the second phase of Skin of Dreams. Following the launch of the exhibition’s first phase on 9th April 2026, this phase presents a complete look at Dawood’s momentous artworks.

The opening phase showcased a selection of film works, including the digital artwork Night in the Garden of Love (Digital Seedbanks) (2023), the premiere of Episodes 9 and 10 of Dawood’s seminal ten-part film series, Leviathan Cycle, the immersive VR environment Encroachments (2019) and Clifton Beach (Digital Terrazzo) [Black] (2019), setting the stage for the full breadth of his vision.

In the second phase of the exhibition, Dawood’s work is presented across his interdisciplinary practice, showcasing his rich paintings, sculptures, digital work and more.

The landmark solo exhibition is the first mid-career retrospective by artist Shezad Dawood, running until 20th September 2026. The timely institutional retrospective, curated by Jessica Cerasi, brings together a selection of work spanning more than 15 years, showcasing the links between the different facets of the artist’s practice.

The exhibition's title, Skin of Dreams, is a phrase used to describe the cinema screen, conjuring the boundary between imagination and reality. It invites visitors into the richly textured universe Dawood has been shaping for over two decades.

The exhibition focuses on Modernist Architecture and Ecology, areas where Dawood merges non-Western traditions with established practices to explore alternative histories and futures.

Anchored in research, his work draws on diverse references from history, literature, architecture, music, science and technology. It has been shaped by his parallel practices of painting and filmmaking, and the dynamic relationship between them.

The exhibition further showcases additional paintings that demonstrate the breadth of Dawood's practice, from his early engagement with ralli textiles in Flow My Tears The Policeman Said II (2011), Cave Interior (2016) to recent pantings including For Minnette (Green) (2026) and For Minnette (Turquoise) (2026). Overall, these immersive works demonstrate Dawood's mastery across painting, film, digital art and virtual reality.

At the heart of the exhibition is the highly anticipated premiere of Episodes 9 and 10 of Dawood's seminal ten-part film series, Leviathan Cycle.