UAE, UK discuss relations

ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met today in Abu Dhabi with Edward Andrew Hobart, Ambassador of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the depth of the UAE-UK bilateral and strategic relations, supported by the leadership and governments of both countries and marked by steady development and cooperation across various fields.

Dr. Al Nuaimi and Hobart reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international political developments, underscoring the importance of enhanced coordination and cooperation in support of international peace and security efforts.

Dr. Al Nuaimi reiterated the UAE’s condemnation of Iranian attacks on its territory and on countries in the region, emphasising its categorical rejection of all practices that violate sovereignty and threaten security and stability.

He further emphasised the importance of safeguarding security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as a key pillar of global economic stability, calling for enhanced international coordination to ensure maritime safety and adherence to international law, thereby enhancing regional and international peace and security.