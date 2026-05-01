DUBAI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) held a Customer Council meeting, bridging partners and stakeholders as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen engagement and involve customers in the development and enhancement of services, in line with best government practices and to elevate user experience.

During the meeting, the Council discussed the feature that allows the appointment of multiple pharmaceutical establishments within marketing authorisation services.

This feature enables Marketing Authorisation Holders (MAHs) to appoint more than one pharmaceutical establishment for the import and distribution of medicinal products. It also augments the availability of medical products in the UAE and strengthens the national pharmaceutical security system.

Attending the gathering were representatives from local manufacturers’ agents, medical warehouses, and marketing offices. Discussions focused on the implementation mechanism of the service, clarification of its procedures, and ways to facilitate its use to ensure efficient execution and high-quality outcomes.

The meeting was held as part of the Establishment’s commitment to engaging customers in evaluating recent updates to marketing authorisation services and incorporating their feedback. This approach affirms transparency, supports continuous service development, improves regulatory efficiency, and ensures alignment with the operational and regulatory needs of stakeholders.

It is also implemented in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (38) of 2024, which defines the obligations of Marketing Authorisation Holders (MAHs), including the requirement to appoint no fewer than two pharmaceutical establishments for the import of registered medicines and at least one establishment for their distribution, thereby streamlining the integration and sustainability of the supply chain.EDE Customer Council conducts meeting to gather insights on marketing authorisation and stakeholder engagement to enhance clients’ journeys

• Discussing the feature enabling the appointment of pharmaceutical establishments within marketing authorisation services

• Engaging stakeholders to provide feedback on recent updates and service efficiency

Dubai, UAE, 1 May, 2026

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) held a Customer Council meeting, bridging partners and stakeholders as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen engagement and involve customers in the development and enhancement of services, in line with best government practices and to elevate user experience.

During the meeting, the Council discussed the feature that allows the appointment of multiple pharmaceutical establishments within marketing authorisation services.

This feature enables Marketing Authorisation Holders (MAHs) to appoint more than one pharmaceutical establishment for the import and distribution of medicinal products. It also augments the availability of medical products in the UAE and strengthens the national pharmaceutical security system.

Attending the gathering were representatives from local manufacturers’ agents, medical warehouses, and marketing offices. Discussions focused on the implementation mechanism of the service, clarification of its procedures, and ways to facilitate its use to ensure efficient execution and high-quality outcomes.

The meeting was held as part of the Establishment’s commitment to engaging customers in evaluating recent updates to marketing authorisation services and incorporating their feedback. This approach affirms transparency, supports continuous service development, improves regulatory efficiency, and ensures alignment with the operational and regulatory needs of stakeholders.

It is also implemented in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (38) of 2024, which defines the obligations of Marketing Authorisation Holders (MAHs), including the requirement to appoint no fewer than two pharmaceutical establishments for the import of registered medicines and at least one establishment for their distribution, thereby streamlining the integration and sustainability of the supply chain.