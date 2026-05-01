Dubai Police mark International Workers’ Day

DUBAI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police marked International Workers’ Day, observed annually on 1 May, with a community and humanitarian event that reflects their ongoing commitment to fostering happiness across all segments of society and recognising the vital role workers play in sustainable development and national progress.

The event was attended by Brigadier Abdulrahman Al Shaer, Director of the General Department of Human Rights, and Brigadier Abdullah Hassan Muftah, Deputy Director of the General Department of Human Resources, alongside several officers, department heads, personnel, and workers.

Organised by the General Department of Human Resources in collaboration with the General Department of Human Rights and the General Department of Logistics Support, the initiative forms part of integrated efforts to promote a positive work environment rooted in appreciation and mutual respect. It also aligns with Dubai Police’s broader vision of building a more cohesive and happy society.

The celebration featured a range of engaging and interactive activities, including participation from the “Studio Al Sonaa” (Makers Studio) project, led by Engineer Moza Al Sabousi, which added a creative and enjoyable dimension to the event. A highlight of the day was the participation of young Majed Omar, widely known as the “Ambassador of Happiness,” who brought joy to workers by distributing flowers while driving his small vehicle, expressing gratitude for their efforts and congratulating them on the occasion.

Brigadier Abdulrahman Al Shaer emphasised that Dubai Police’s celebration of International Workers’ Day stems from their firm commitment to protecting human rights and promoting the values of justice and equality. He noted that workers represent a fundamental pillar in building societies and ensuring their continued development.

He added that Dubai Police place great importance on this group through humanitarian initiatives and awareness programmes designed to safeguard their rights and uphold their dignity. Efforts are also focused on strengthening communication channels, understanding their needs, and providing the necessary support to enhance their sense of security and stability.

Brigadier Abdullah Hassan Muftah stated that organising such events reflects the General Department of Human Resources’ dedication to fostering an inclusive and positive workplace that values contributions and motivates talent across all categories, including workers who play a key role in supporting operations and services.

He added that Dubai Police adopt advanced human resources strategies aimed at enhancing employee well-being and achieving a healthy work-life balance, ultimately contributing to higher productivity and job satisfaction.