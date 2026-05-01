King of Bahrain condemns Iranian attacks, calls for unity

MANAMA, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said that the Iranian attacks that have targetted the Kingdom’s security, stability, and the safety of its people exposed those who betrayed the nation and aligned themselves with the enemy.

According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), in remarks to the media, His Majesty stressed that the nation comes above all and that the Kingdom of Bahrain is a trust borne by all its citizens.

His Majesty noted that in times when nations face mounting challenges and when people are test, true positions are revealed, noting that the recent events revealed hidden positions when Bahrain came under the Iranian attacks.

HM the King said that while the Bahrain Defence Force remained highly vigilant in defence of the Kingdom, a small group of individuals chose to collaborate with the enemy and cooperated with those who violated national sovereignty. His Majesty said this was a grave act of treason and an unforgivable crime.

HM King Hamad stressed that Iran must cease interference in the internal affairs of Bahrain and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, expressing deep anger over the past events and emphasising that this anger reflects the sentiment of the Bahraini people. His Majesty questioned how one could not feel anger when those entrusted with the nation’s interests have betrayed it, and when those elected to represent the people stood with traitors who were rejected by public opinion.

HM the King said that public opinion stands united in rejecting such actions and called for the expulsion of those who cooperated with the aggression. His Majesty stressed that those who betray the nation do not deserve the honour of belonging to it or the privilege of living on its land. His Majesty noted that citizenship is not merely granted, but a binding covenant, and that those who break it forfeit their right to it.

On the legislative authority, His Majesty expressed regret over the positions of some members of the legislative authority who sided with traitors instead of upholding their responsibility to protect national interests. HM King Hamad underscored the importance of maintaining unity and integrity within the Council of Representatives, adding that those who chose to align themselves with those who attacked the nation should go to them, as there is no place among the people for those who side with the country’s enemies.

His Majesty noted that the peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council fully support the rulings issued against those found guilty of betrayal, including imprisonment and the revocation and withdrawal of nationality, and have called for further measures. His Majesty stressed that these deterrent measures are not acts of retribution, but a safeguard for the majority of loyal citizens, and a necessary step to prevent circumstances that could require the armed forces to assume control under military provisions in defence of Bahrain.

His Majesty said that those lawmakers face two options: either to issue a clear apology to the people of Bahrain that restores trust, or to join those they chose to align with, who have left the country or been expelled under final court rulings for acts of betrayal. His Majesty stressed that parliamentary membership is a trust and representation is an honour not deserved by those whose actions are tainted by betrayal, adding that there is no place for them among the people, nor any honour in representing them going forward.

His Majesty added that stability will not be restored, nor will normal life resume, until ranks are cleansed of every traitor and accomplice.

His Majesty stressed that the country today is in need of free and responsible opinion, noting that freedom does not mean chaos, nor violating national fundamentals, and does not in any way justify betraying the nation. His Majesty reiterated that the nation stands above all and that Bahrain is a trust borne by all.

His Majesty emphasised that all must understand the meaning of loyalty to the nation, noting that a good citizen carries the nation in their heart before their words, and is ready to sacrifice for it, recognising that the nation is a trust and that loyalty to it is a duty. His Majesty concluded by expressing his wishes for the continued security and stability of Bahrain and its people.