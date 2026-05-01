Salik, Union Coop honour workers on International Workers’ Day

DUBAI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Salik Company PJSC (Salik), Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, in collaboration with Union Coop, organised a community initiative marking International Workers’ Day 2026 to honour Union Coop employees in recognition of their dedication and their essential role in supporting the continued success and operational excellence of the UAE’s retail sector.

The initiative reflects both entities’ continued commitment to fostering a culture of appreciation and strengthening corporate social responsibility toward the workforce.

The initiative aligns with Salik’s and Union Coop’s shared priority of recognising the contributions of workers and highlighting their vital role in ensuring operational continuity and delivering high-quality services that meet the expectations of the community. It underscores a corporate approach that places people at the centre of sustainable development and organisational success.

The recognition underscores the importance of collaboration between national institutions in supporting the workforce and reinforcing their position as key contributors to the UAE’s development journey. It further strengthens the values of appreciation and belonging, while supporting the sustainability of achievements across sectors, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a cohesive society that values all its members.