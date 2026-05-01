Pentagon partners with seven leading AI firms

WASHINGTON, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Pentagon said on Friday it had reached agreements with seven AI companies to deploy their advanced capabilities on the Defence Department's classified networks as it seeks to broaden the range of AI providers working across the military.

According to Reuters, the Pentagon labeled the AI startup, which is widely used across the Department of Defence, a supply-chain risk earlier this year, barring its use by the Pentagon and its contractors.

SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, several of which already work with the Pentagon, will be integrated into its Impact Levels ‌6 and 7 network ⁠environments giving more of the military access to their products, the Pentagon said in a statement.