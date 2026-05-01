SP hosts panel to enhance readiness, business sustainability

SHARJAH, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police (SP) has held a dedicated panel discussion with government departments and authorities across the Emirate of Sharjah that have adopted systems for business continuity management.

The gathering, organised in coordination with the Crisis and Disaster Management Directorate at Sharjah Police, provided a platform to present the security incident management system alongside the electronic programme dedicated to business continuity operations as well as review the established procedures governing this critical field.

The session was attended by several senior officials, including Brigadier General Khalid Saeed Bu Zinjal, Deputy Director-General of the General Administration for Prevention and Safety; Colonel Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Business Continuity Directorate; and Colonel Mohammed Ghubar, Director of the Crisis and Disaster Management Directorate. Team leaders from the business continuity units of the attending government bodies were also in the room.

Brig. Gen. Khalid Bu Zinkal said the meetings are important because they get people from different entities talking to one another — sharing what has worked, what has not, and where the gaps are. He added that building a more joined-up approach to business continuity is not simply a bureaucratic exercise but part of a broader national commitment to keeping essential services running for people, whatever the situation.

The practical aspects of the business continuity system were discussed, including its operational requirements, areas for improvement, and its performance under real-world scenarios.

Delegates looked at how government bodies can better coordinate when things go wrong, rather than each operating in its silo. The underlying message was straightforward: faster, more joined-up responses save time, reduce disruption, and ultimately mean the public continues to receive the services it depends on.