UAE welcomes IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee decision demanding Iran cease attacks that threaten to pollute marine environment in Arabian Gulf region

ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomes the decision of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee, to adopt a resolution during its 84th session, demanding that the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately cease attacks or threats against commercial and merchant vessels, critical port infrastructure and coastal civilian infrastructure, that threaten to pollute the marine environment from oil, chemicals, sea mines and any other harmful substances.

The resolution expressed deep concern that these attacks may give rise to large-scale marine pollution in a part of the world with significant marine biodiversity, with potentially long-term and widespread adverse impacts in the region.

Additionally, Member States, relevant regional and international organisations, were encouraged to strengthen pollution preparedness and response cooperation, and to review contingency arrangements for major pollutants affecting the Arabian Sea, Sea of Oman and the Gulf region. Member States invited the IMO Secretary-General to monitor the negative environmental impact of Iran's actions in the region.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi have stated that, "The MEPC’s decision recognises that in the Arabian Gulf, environmental harm is never localised. Protecting the marine environment of the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is a cornerstone of regional food, water, and economic security. We condemn any attacks on infrastructure and commercial vessels, which risk triggering consequences that could spiral out of control, harm the region’s unique biodiversity, and disrupt the fishing and navigation activities which are a lifeline for millions of people across the region”.

The decision was also welcomed by Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs for Nature, emphasising that “the UAE will continue to work with international partners to prevent escalation and safeguard this critical natural system, recognising that environmental security is inseparable from regional and global stability.”