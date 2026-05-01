Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens in Al Dhannah

AL DHAFRA, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, has received a number of citizens and officials in Al Dhannah City, and was briefed on key services and vital sectors, emphasising the leadership's commitment to supporting development and enhancing quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged friendly conversations with a number of citizens, reflecting the leadership’s relationship and direct communication approach with citizens, which enhances trust and strengthens national cohesion and loyalty.