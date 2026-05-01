Bahrain expresses its categorical rejection of recent statements issued by Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson

MANAMA, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain expressed its categorical rejection of the recent statements issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (WAM), the ministry said that the Iranian statement constitutes a blatant and unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain in clear violation of the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of other States.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Kingdom of Bahrain categorically rejects the Iranian allegations as void of credibility, and affirms that attempts to portray its sovereign and legal measures as human rights violations constitute unacceptable politicisation and deliberate misrepresentation of fact.

The Ministry observes that this is a regrettable continuation of conduct by Iran over many decades. Such interference in the internal affairs of other states undermines their security and stability, in flagrant violation of international law and the principles of good neighbourly relations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed its emphasis on the necessity for Iran to adhere to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and called upon it to cease its escalatory policies and irresponsible statements, to respect the sovereignty of States, and to refrain from interference in their internal affairs.