ENOC Group champions UAE’s industrial sovereignty at Make it in the Emirates 2026

DUBAI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- ENOC Group is showcasing the UAE's industrial capabilities with a spotlight on the ENOC Lubricant and Grease Manufacturing Plant (ELOMP), during its participation in the upcoming annual ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’ exhibition and conference, hosted in Abu Dhabi from May 4–7.

As the largest blending plant in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), ELOMP’s strategic location within the port of Fujairah, combined with its advanced facility adhering to the highest standards of manufacturing excellence, gives it the distinctive advantage of offering direct access to international waters outside the Arabian Gulf, a critical competitive advantage amidst regional supply chain constraints.

ELOMP boasts fully automated blending capabilities utilising advanced Simultaneous Metered Blending (SMB) technology, which allows for its high output of 50m³/hr. This high-speed blending capability enables ELOMP to serve an extensive global network, exporting to over 60 countries across Africa, the Middle East, CIS, and Southeast Asia.

Equipped with a mandatory IATF 16949:2016 certification, the plant has cemented its reputation as a trusted global toll blending partner for major multinational lubricant brands as well as Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners, underscoring ELOMP’s crucial role in the global lubricants supply chain.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group, said. “Aligned with the UAE’s industrial strategy, ELOMP is a testament to the nation’s standing as a global leader in high-quality industrial production. ELOMP also embodies the vision of 'Make it in the Emirates’ to showcase world-class homegrown manufacturing plants that deliver national industrial transformation. As a Dubai-government-owned facility, ELOMP significantly enhances our nation's competitive edge, offering sustainable solutions and integrated lubricants supply. Our advanced capabilities, strategic location, and environmental stewardship make us the partner of choice for leading global manufacturers and a critical asset for the UAE’s economic diversification."

ELOMP aligns with ENOC Group’s long term strategy of delivering sustainable and integrated lubricants supply solutions through its unwavering commitment to operational excellence and responsible industrial practices. With annual targets to measure its sustainability commitments, the plant utilises electric forklifts to ensure zero emissions and a healthier work environment. Apart from automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, it is also a key producer of Environmentally Accepted Lubricants (EALs) and EV fluids.

ELOMP’s state-of-the-art laboratories are ISO 17025 accredited, ensuring meticulous quality control and testing across over 40 standard methods, guaranteeing product excellence. The plant has been awarded QMS ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, and IATF 16949 certifications, reinforcing its high-quality standards and commitment to excellence.