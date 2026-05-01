Zayed Charity Run in Addis Ababa set to kick off this Sunday

ADDIS ABABA, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Zayed Charity Run announced the completion of all arrangements for the global event, scheduled to take place next Sunday at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in the Ethiopian capital, attended by Mohammed Salem Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia; Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee; Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority; and Mekiyo Mohammed Abadiga, State Minister for Sports Development in Ethiopia.

The UAE Al Ayyala troupe also participated with heritage performances from Dubai to Addis Ababa, drawing wide appreciation.

Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi said the Zayed Charity Run goes beyond sport, serving as a global humanitarian platform inspired by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He noted that hosting the event in Ethiopia reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting the values of giving, continuing a humanitarian legacy that has reached many countries since its launch in 2001.

He added that participation, including 50 runners from the UAE, reflects the spirit of unity and diversity embodied by the slogan “We Run for Giving”, encouraging communities to come together in support of humanitarian causes.

Al Kaabi expressed expectations of strong community engagement and another successful edition, reinforcing the run’s role in supporting patients worldwide.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei announced financial support of US$300,000 for children’s heart hospitals in Ethiopia, affirming continued commitment to healthcare initiatives and improving the quality of life for vulnerable groups. He noted that the run represents a sustainable humanitarian model that strengthens cooperation and leaves a positive impact on communities.

Mekiyo Mohammed Abadiga welcomed hosting the event for the first time in Addis Ababa, highlighting its humanitarian significance and praising cooperation with UAE entities. He said the initiative reflects strong engagement across different age groups and contributes to strengthening sports cooperation between the two countries.