MOI launches 'Child Protection Specialist' training programme for Bahraini counterparts

ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has launched the Child Protection Specialist training programme for personnel engaged in child protection within the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The initiative is designed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and support the development of national competencies.

The programme aims to enhance participants’ skills and professional capabilities through a suite of specialized training modules. These modules address mechanisms for handling child-related reports, criminal interview techniques, the prevention and investigation of cybercrimes targeting children, litigation procedures, the exchange of best practices in child protection, and an overview of relevant international laws and legislative frameworks.

Delivered through a hybrid learning model, the programme combines distance learning with in-person training sessions hosted in the UAE, ensuring comprehensive knowledge transfer and practical application.

The Child Protection Specialist programme represents a key pillar in advancing efforts to combat crimes against children. Through this initiative, the Ministry of Interior reaffirms its commitment to sharing its leading expertise and strengthening strategic partnerships, thereby contributing to the development of an integrated child protection ecosystem in line with international best practices.