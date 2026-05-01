MOI bolsters social coexistence on Labour Day

ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Coinciding with International Workers’ Day, observed annually on 1st May, the Office of the Culture of Respect for the Law at the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with Umm Al Qaiwain Police GHQ, organised a community initiative targeting workers.

The event was held in the Al Ramla area at the headquarters of the Indian Association in Umm Al Qaiwain.

It featured an educational lecture titled “Tolerance and Social Coexistence”, highlighting the importance of mutual respect and understanding among diverse segments of society. The lecture also outlined the UAE’s efforts to support workers by ensuring a dignified living environment that safeguards their rights and recognises their role in development.

Gifts were distributed to participants as a humanitarian gesture aimed at spreading positivity and reinforcing a sense of belonging.

The initiative reflects the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to promoting respect for the law and strengthening the values of tolerance and coexistence, in line with the UAE’s approach to building a cohesive and inclusive society.