UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Pogačar retains leader’s jersey with fourth place at Tour de Romandie

GENEVA, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- After winning two stages on the bounce at the Tour de Romandie, UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Tadej Pogačar was forced to settle for fourth place on stage 3.

Raced to and from Orbe in Switzerland, the fourth day of racing saw the honours contested in a 34-man reduced bunch sprint, won by Dorian Godon of Ineos Grenadiers.

Finishing strongly, Pogačar powered his way to fourth place at the finish, retaining his race lead of 17 seconds over Florian Lipowitz of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe. In third place overall lies Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious), who sits 26 seconds back on Pogačar with two days of racing to go.

On stage 3, UAE Team Emirates-XRG kept a controlled pace in the peloton through the fine work of Vegard Stake Laengen and Ivo Oliveira, before Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe decided to keep the breakaway on a tight leash over the final climb. Their ambition was to sprint for the stage victory through Finn Fisher-Black, who ultimately came across the line in second.

With Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, Lidl-Trek and Ineos Grenadiers all determined to squash the break’s aspirations, the race came together inside the final 10km. As Felix Großschartner guided Pogačar into position, it was Godon who timed his sprint best to take the win.