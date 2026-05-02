TRENDS to participate in Make it in the Emirates 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group will participate in the “Make it in the Emirates” 2026 platform from 4th to 7th May 2026, at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, through its Knowledge Pavilion under the slogan: “Stronger Together”.

TRENDS will present a collection of specialised studies and research focused on innovation, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and technology to enhance industrial resilience and reinforce a knowledge-based economy.

In a statement, TRENDS Group affirmed its commitment to supporting the industrial development journey through knowledge and scientific research by participating in Make it in the Emirates 2026. It noted that the knowledge pavilion serves as a platform to showcase forward-looking insights that empower national industries.