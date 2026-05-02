'Tawazun' showcases regulatory, industrial enablers at Make it in the Emirates

ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement will showcase a range of regulatory enablers, industrial solutions and strategic initiatives at the Make it in the Emirates 2026, highlighting its role in developing the UAE’s defence sector.

The council, the national authority responsible for regulatory frameworks, standards and compliance systems, will also present its work in overseeing testing, evaluation and certification processes.

Tawazun aims to reinforce its role in advancing the national defence industrial ecosystem and supporting its integration and future readiness. It will also highlight the importance of specialised industrial zones in enabling defence manufacturing, boosting localisation, expanding supply chains and supporting export-oriented production.

In addition, Tawazun will present programmes supporting entrepreneurship among national startups and its research and development efforts through partnerships with government, industry and academia, including an AI-powered digital platform for national defence products to boost their global presence.

“Our participation reflects the Council’s role in enabling the defence sector and accelerating the integration of its industrial ecosystem to ensure future readiness,” said Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement.

Khalifa Ayada Al Hameli, Executive Director of Strategy and Executive Affairs, said the platform would also provide an opportunity to announce strategic partnerships to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem, support knowledge transfer and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies.