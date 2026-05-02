GCC countries outperform global average in 2026 Economic Freedom Index: GCC-Stat

MUSCAT, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries outperformed the global average in the 2026 Economic Freedom Index, reflecting stronger economic openness and an improved business environment, data from the GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat) showed.

The GCC average Economic Freedom Index reached 66.9 points, surpassing the global average of 59.9 points by a margin of nearly 7 points, indicating a higher level of economic freedom across the region.

All GCC countries recorded either improvement or stability in their scores between 2025 and 2026, with limited variation among member states, demonstrating the continuity of economic reforms and growth-supporting policies.

At the Arab level, GCC countries ranked among the top seven, reinforcing their position as the region’s most open economies.

An increase in the index value (which ranges from 0 to 100) signifies a freer and more open economy, as countries are classified into categories starting from “Repressed” to “Free”. The index relies on four main pillars: Rule of Law, Government Size, Regulatory Efficiency, and Market Openness. It is calculated through 12 sub-indicators and covers 184 countries worldwide.

The improvement in the Economic Freedom Index also contributes to attracting foreign investments, stimulating economic growth, creating job opportunities, enhancing competitiveness, and improving individual well-being, as well as reducing corruption and stabilising financial markets.

This progress reflects the success of the economic policies and structural reforms aimed at fostering a more attractive investment environment.