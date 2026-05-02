ADNEC Group finalises preparations for largest edition of Make it in the Emirates

ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group is completing the final preparations for the fifth and largest edition of Make it in the Emirates, which will be held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 4th to 7th May 2026.

Organised by ADNEC Group and strategic partners, this year’s event will be the most significant in the show’s history, featuring 12 key sectors and providing a platform for innovators, manufacturers and investors to connect and explore opportunities.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is anticipating a record-breaking turnout of visitors. To ensure visitor convenience, ADNEC Group will provide a free park-and-ride service, with shuttle buses transporting attendees directly to the venue.

The venue will use AI-powered management systems to improve traffic flow, parking and layout efficiency, alongside enhanced security measures to ensure visitor safety.

The group’s companies also provide integrated services to exhibitors and visitors, including custom-designed exhibitor stands, advanced rigging solutions, venue-wide branding, technical and logistical support, as well as hospitality solutions.