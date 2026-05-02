Saeed Al Hajeri meets Prime Minister of Georgia in Tbilisi

TBILISI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, met with Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, during a working visit to Tbilisi.

Al Hajeri conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Kobakhidze, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Georgia.

For his part, Kobakhidze conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and development for the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Georgia, and explored opportunities for further development across various fields, in accordance with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Kobakhidze affirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the UAE and developing relations to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

Furthermore, both sides discussed the latest regional developments. The Georgian side emphasised the importance of enhancing international efforts to reinforce sustainable peace and security in the region.

For its part, the UAE side expressed its appreciation for the Republic of Georgia’s supportive stance towards regional stability.

In this regard, both sides emphasised the importance of containing tensions in the region, including Iranian threats, and the need to continue diplomatic efforts to promote security and stability.