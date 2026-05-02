Egypt announces new gas discovery with 50 mmcf daily production capacity

CAIRO, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced a new natural gas discovery in the Nile Delta, with projected production of 50 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) following the drilling of the exploratory well (Nidoco N-2) in the West Abu Madi area, co-operated by Italy’s Eni and the UK’s British Petroleum.

Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, inspected the EDC 56 drilling rig, which executed operations on the well.

Badawi noted that the well’s proximity to existing infrastructure, being less than 2 km from the nearest production facilities, allows for its rapid connection to the grid in the coming weeks and the start of early production, thereby enhancing the efficiency of investment spending.