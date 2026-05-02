US to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany

WASHINGTON, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the withdrawal of around 5,000 US soldiers stationed in Germany, the Pentagon said on Friday.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said, "We Europeans must assume more responsibility for our security. Germany is on the right track. We are growing: Our Bundeswehr is expanding, we are procuring more equipment faster and focusing on innovation, and we are building more [defence] infrastructure."

NATO echoed those remarks on Saturday, saying it was "working" with Washington to understand the reason for the troop reduction.

"This adjustment underscores the need for Europe to continue to invest more in defence and take on a greater share of the responsibility for our shared security, where we're already seeing progress since Allies agreed to invest 5% of GDP," NATO spokeswoman Alison Hart wrote on X.