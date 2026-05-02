NATO working with US to clarify withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany

BRUSSELS, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- NATO announced on Saturday that it is working with the United States to clarify Washington’s decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany.

The alliance stated it is “engaged with the US to understand the specifics of their force posture decision in Germany.” NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart, writing on social media platform X, noted, “This development highlights the importance of Europe continuing to invest in defence and assuming a larger share of responsibility for our collective security.”