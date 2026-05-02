Arab League marks World Press Freedom Day

CAIRO, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States has affirmed the pivotal role of the media in consolidating the values of dialogue and understanding and supporting efforts for stability.

Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, stated that the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, which falls on 3rd May each year, represents an occasion to emphasise the necessity of providing a pluralistic, independent, and reliable media environment that contributes to enlightening public opinion, protecting rights and freedoms, and confronting tendencies of violence and hatred.

He called for the implementation of the strategy adopted by the Council of Arab Information Ministers regarding the integration of media education into the curricula of member states.

He pointed out that this international occasion is an opportunity to recall the significant services provided by journalists in their various positions and professional affiliations, stressing the importance of facilitating their tasks and supporting their contributions to serving development and consolidating democratic practice.