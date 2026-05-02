ADNEC Group CEO: 'Make it in the Emirates 2026' edition set to be largest in event's history

ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group said that the 5th edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026 is set to be the largest in the event's history, covering over 88,000 square meters, which is a 30% increase in size compared to the previous year. It will feature 1,245 exhibitors, representing a 73% increase from 2025, and will include participants from all seven emirates.

He added that ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is preparing to organise Make it in the Emirates 2026 at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi from May 4 to May 7, 2026.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Dhaheri said that the event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’imad Holding Company.

The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, he indicated, offers advanced infrastructure that meets the highest global standards, ensuring an exceptional experience for exhibitors and visitors. This reflects the UAE's commitment to maintaining its reputation as a leader in hosting and organising world-class events on both regional and international levels. ADNEC Group, through its six business clusters, provides comprehensive services that exceed expectations. These efforts are led by Emirati talents who collaborate closely with public and private sector partners to deliver a seamless and world-class experience for all participants.

He went on to say that the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is the largest event venue in the Middle East, offering versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces. It features 12 interconnected halls, including the temporary Hall 13, which will host two of the newly launched features at Make it in the Emirates and supports small and medium-sized enterprises.

The venue is supported by several onsite and nearby hotels, catering to both local and international delegations. Additionally, the surrounding area offers a wide range of retail and hospitality options to accommodate exhibitors and visitors.

He also noted that ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is equipped to host major events, backed by highly experienced human resources and advanced infrastructure. It has achieved notable milestones, including the ISO 20121:2012 certification for sustainable event management. The centre has also received numerous global accolades, such as the Best Venue outside of the United Kingdom award from C&IT. Furthermore, all events at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi are powered entirely by clean energy sources, reflecting ADNEC Group’s commitment to sustainability in the events industry.

ADNEC Group is fully prepared for the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates and will deliver the event to the highest possible standards. The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has a proven track record in hosting some of the largest events in the region. Its teams continuously develop the centre's infrastructure and facilities to enhance the experience of all exhibitors and visitors, Al Dhaheri stated.

Al Dhaheri referred that the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi also offers advanced solutions for managing crowds and visitors, utilising artificial intelligence systems to ensure a seamless visitor experience. Additionally, we are collaborating with all relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi to ensure smooth traffic flow and easy access to the venue throughout the event.

ADNEC Group is dedicated to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for business and leisure tourism. By hosting and organising major international events, the group supports sustainable growth in the tourism and business sectors. This is achieved through creating opportunities for global exhibitors, decision-makers, and visitors, while offering an integrated event ecosystem that includes a world class venue, expert event management, hospitality services, media, and tourism.

The Group is a leader in innovation, sustainability, and service quality, setting new regional and global benchmarks for some of the world’s largest events. Additionally, the exhibitions and conferences sector plays a vital role in advancing the UAE's industrial development by promoting national products, opening new markets, and enhancing their competitiveness on regional and international levels. It also fosters partnerships and facilitates the transfer and localisation of advanced knowledge within the country.

Since its establishment, ADNEC Group has contributed to the UAE's economic growth by hosting high-profile events attended by millions of visitors. ADNEC Group supports the country's economic diversification and industrial growth through major events across a wide range of sectors and industries.

"These industries contribute to increasing both direct and indirect contributions to the national economy, supporting thousands of jobs, and generating millions of hotel nights annually through the events hosted at its centres. It operates the largest event venue in the Middle East, which runs entirely on clean energy, reflecting the UAE's leadership in adopting sustainability principles and goals. This aligns with the group's strategy to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as the capital of the events sector in the region," he added.

ADNEC Group leverages advanced digital solutions to enhance operational efficiency and visitor experiences. Through its partnership with Presight, the group has implemented an AI powered platform, which analyses visitor traffic, monitors their experiences, and improves event management. Additionally, the group has adopted an Integrated Building Management System (IBMS) to ensure clean, energy-efficient operations and a smart parking system to enhance accessibility and convenience for visitors.

"These digital transformation initiatives streamline operational processes, improve sustainability, and elevate the overall experience for participants and visitors, aligning with the highest global standards," Al Dhaheri noted.

ADNEC Group employs artificial intelligence to enhance the experience of exhibitors and visitors. This includes a smart parking system that improves accessibility and reduces congestion around the venue, as well as an Integrated Building Management System (IBMS) that ensure more sustainable events. The AI-powered Presight system enhances traffic and visitor management, monitors health and safety, tracks crowds and improves movement flow.

He also emphasised that the AI-powered solutions enhance the interaction of visitors and exhibitors with the centre, ensuring a seamless and safe experience. The Make it in the Emirates is a key driver of industrial investment, growth, and resilience in the UAE. The previous edition facilitated agreements and procurement contracts worth AED11 billion, while also attracting significant investments into the national economy. The platform has been a major contributor to the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme since its inception, strengthening local supply chains and promoting UAE-made products.

"The 2026 edition has shown increased momentum, surpassing previous performance and operational benchmarks. This progress further boosts the UAE's industrial and economic growth, aligning with the nation’s vision for sustainable development and global competitiveness," he concluded.