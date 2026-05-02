Hamdan bin Mohammed celebrates 'Flame Tree', directs expansion of its planting in streets, homes, public parks in Dubai

DUBAI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, has directed the expansion of Flame Tree planting across streets, homes, recreational spaces, and public parks in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shared a video celebrating the Flame Tree – known for its wide branches, green foliage, and vibrant fiery-orange blossoms – which typically blooms each year in May, colouring Dubai through to the end of July.

During a meeting with Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Future Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said, “In summer, when the Flame Tree blooms in Dubai, it brings life to every home, every majlis, every street, and every park. With it, our city blooms, full of life and beauty.”

He also directed the distribution of the tree’s seedlings to residents wishing to plant the tree in their homes or farms.

The Flame Tree is characterised by its rapid growth in its early years, naturally forming a wide and elegant canopy without the need for extensive care. Its canopy can span up to 15 metres, providing expansive shade and reducing ground temperature beneath it by approximately 5 degrees.

The tree is well suited to Dubai’s hot and humid climate, making it an ideal choice for green spaces. It can be planted in well-drained sandy or clay soil, providing a suitable environment for root growth. The Flame Tree can live up to 60 years and typically takes around 10 years to reach full maturity, with a height that can reach up to 12 metres.