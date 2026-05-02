Sharjah Police strengthen role of family

SHARJAH, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- In conjunction with the Year of the Family, the Sharjah Police, represented by the Security Media Department, launched a community awareness campaign entitled "Awareness Begins at Home" in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the Child Safety Foundation, the Sharjah Family and Community Council Media Office, and Sharjah Children, which is part of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators.

The campaign aims to instill positive behaviours in children and strengthen the role of the family as the primary environment for cultivating values and the foundation upon which an individual's personality is formed, with its influence extending to school and society. The campaign will run for one month.

This campaign is part of Sharjah Police approach to enhancing the community prevention system by empowering families with modern educational knowledge and skills based on conscious role models, constructive dialogue, and continuous follow-up. This contributes to protecting children from negative behaviours and instilling the concepts of discipline, responsibility, and upright conduct.

Brigadier General Faisal bin Nassar, Director-General of the General Department of Community Protection and Prevention, emphasised that the campaign focuses on delivering direct awareness messages to parents and children. These messages convey that values are not instilled solely through theoretical guidance, but rather are cultivated through daily practice within the home. This includes adhering to rules, showing good manners, taking responsibility, respecting public etiquette, and safeguarding property. The campaign also promotes a culture of choosing good companions and fostering the safe use of modern technology.

The Director-General added that the campaign includes a range of awareness programmes and materials disseminated through Sharjah Police's digital platforms. These include short media messages, awareness designs, videos, and content specifically designed for families and children.