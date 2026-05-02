Zayed Charity Run begins tomorrow in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, will host the Zayed Charity Run tomorrow, Sunday, for the first time at Meskel Square in the city centre.

The race will cover a distance of 5 km, with wide participation from men, women, and People of Determination.

The local organising committee has completed all technical and organisational preparations, ensuring all requirements are in place for the race to begin at 7:00 AM. Participant lists for all categories, men, women, and People of Determination, have been finalised, and the race route has been set to start and finish at Meskel Square, where winners will be crowned.

The Higher Organising Committee also announced significant prize money in Ethiopian Birr. First place in both men’s and women’s categories will receive 600,000, second place 250,000, third place 175,000, fourth place 110,000, fifth place 87,500, sixth place 70,000, seventh place 60,000, eighth place 55,000, ninth place 50,000, and tenth place 40,000.

Additional prizes of 20,000 will be awarded for positions 11 to 40 in both categories. Separate prizes have also been allocated for People of Determination, ranging from first to 43rd place in both categories, with each receiving 50,000. The total prize pool amounts to 3,790,000, including 1,897,500 for women and 1,897,500 for men, while the total prizes for People of Determination reach 2,150,000.

Participants from the UAE emphasised the importance of the event and its strong humanitarian values, highlighting its role in encouraging community engagement and participation worldwide. They noted that the race is a key pillar of humanitarian work and enhances the UAE’s global standing in launching impactful initiatives that support patients and hospitals.

Runner Abdullah Surour Al Zaabi said that his participation in Ethiopia reflects a humanitarian and sporting initiative that highlights the UAE’s role in supporting patients and charitable projects that promote health and safety globally, noting the race’s international significance.

Participant Saleh Al Hammadi stated that they came to Addis Ababa to support UAE initiatives and contribute to the success of this race, given its strong legacy and global status.

Participant Bakhit Mohammed described taking part in the race as carrying the UAE’s humanitarian message, noting the strong interest shown by all segments of the local community. Abdulrahman Saleh added that the race is not just a sporting competition, but a message of love, cooperation, and humanitarian giving from the UAE to the world, reflecting a deep-rooted legacy and the leadership’s commitment to charitable and humanitarian work.