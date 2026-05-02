Shaheen claims silver at Monaco International Rugby Sevens

MONACO, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Rugby Federation’s Shaheen team secured second place and the silver medal at the Monaco International Rugby Sevens tournament, held in Monaco.

The team concluded an impressive campaign, despite a 14–35 loss in the final against Seventies, the French champions, delivering strong and commendable performances throughout the competition.

Shaheen topped Group B in the preliminary round after achieving three consecutive victories. They opened their campaign with a 14–12 win over Monaco, followed by a 26–17 victory against Sevens Lands, and concluded the group stage with a 33–17 win over Wombats. This placed them at the top of their group and earned them a spot in the final, in line with the tournament format that grants qualification to the group leaders.

The tournament also witnessed the attendance of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco and H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco, alongside Mohamed Sultan Alzaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Rugby Federation, and Dr. Ayman Alnaeem, UAERF Board Member. The UAE delegation presented the Federation shield to the Prince of Monaco.

The team was led by head coach Khouldoun Mlayah, assistant coach Yousef Shaker, and team manager Nizar Mehran. The technical staff played a key role in preparing the players both physically and tactically throughout the tournament.

Mohamed Sultan Alzaabi stated that the Monaco International tournament featured a high technical level and intense competition among all participating teams, providing Shaheen with valuable exposure and experience against diverse rugby styles. He added that winning all group-stage matches and finishing top of the group reflects the significant effort made in recent preparations, as well as the players’ physical and technical readiness, fighting spirit, and discipline on the field.

He also noted that the final against the French champions was highly competitive and closely contested, with Shaheen delivering a strong performance despite the loss. Reaching the final and securing the silver medal, he emphasised, is a significant achievement and a positive step in the team’s ongoing development ahead of future competitions.