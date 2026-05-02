Abu Dhabi launches global autism awareness campaign

ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Sheikha Moza bint Suhail, the Executive Committee of the International Autism Conference has announced the launch of a global awareness campaign under the slogan “Smile… Your Smile Is Enough to Make Them Happy.”

The campaign was unveiled on the sidelines of the closing of the 4th International Autism Conference 2026, marking a qualitative step that begins in Abu Dhabi—the Capital of Empowerment—and extends to the world, in preparation for its global expansion and major launch in 2027, in alignment with preparations for the next edition of the conference.

The campaign reflects Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for empowering People of Determination and highlights a strategic direction toward transforming awareness initiatives into sustainable programs with lasting local and international impact. This is achieved by translating the outcomes of scientific conferences into impactful community initiatives that touch the lives of individuals and families worldwide.

The campaign is built on a profound humanitarian message: that acceptance begins with a smile. It aims to evolve into a global community movement that enhances awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), promotes positive interaction and inclusion, and contributes to building a more understanding and inclusive society.

A key pillar of the campaign is the engagement of individuals with autism as main ambassadors, sharing their experiences and inspiring stories in a model that reinforces empowerment and helps society better understand their capabilities and potential. In addition, a digital platform will be launched to enable individuals and institutions to join and actively contribute to spreading the campaign’s message on a wide scale.

The campaign also includes a series of initiatives and interactive activities, such as field visits to schools, universities, and public and private institutions, participation in community events nationwide, the production of digital awareness content, and the launch of the “Autism Voices” platform. It will also feature training programs and support sessions, contributing to the development of a sustainable community network of supporters and ambassadors of change.

In this context, Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, stated that the campaign represents a true translation of the message of turning awareness into simple daily behavior with profound impact—enhancing acceptance and bridging gaps within society.

He emphasised that involving individuals with autism as campaign ambassadors reflects an advanced awareness approach based on empowering them to share their real experiences, thereby strengthening societal understanding of their capabilities and supporting their broader inclusion.

For her part, Amina Al Haidan, CEO of the International Autism Conference, extended her gratitude to Sheikha Moza bint Suhail, the honorary patron of the campaign, for her support. She noted that the initiative represents one of the most prominent community outcomes of the conference, emphasizing that a smile is not merely a symbol, but a universal human language that fosters acceptance, breaks barriers, and opens new horizons for communication and understanding among different segments of society.

She added that the idea of the campaign originated during the third edition of the conference in 2025, where Mahmoud Hegazy, a Person of Determination with autism, was selected as one of its faces. This model reinforces empowerment and supports self-advocacy by enabling individuals to express their needs and defend their rights independently, through a simple humanitarian initiative centered on spreading smiles and positive messages.

This approach continued in the 2026 edition through the participation of Emirati youth Ahmed Al Hashemi, Ahmed Al Mulla, Yousif Al Mulla, as well as the child Zayed Al Zaabi and Dana Zuhair, reflecting the campaign’s message of direct human engagement with the community.

Dr. Ousha Al Mehairi, Director of Moza bint Suhail Centre, stated that the campaign represents an advanced model of integration between community awareness and specialized practices. She highlighted that raising awareness about autism is no longer optional but a humanitarian and developmental necessity that requires collective efforts from individuals and institutions.

She added that the initiative carries a global message from Abu Dhabi, emphasising that empowering individuals with autism begins with a true understanding of their needs and the creation of supportive environments that enhance their active participation in society. She noted that the campaign contributes to strengthening a culture of acceptance, empowering families, and improving quality of life through innovative and sustainable approaches.

The campaign calls on all segments of society—individuals and institutions of all ages, backgrounds, and specialties—to join this global humanitarian initiative, contribute to spreading its message, and help bring smiles to the faces of individuals with autism and their families.

The campaign aligns with the UAE’s “Year of the Family 2026,” emphasizing the role of the family as a key partner in supporting and empowering individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and in fostering a more inclusive and sustainable community environment.

Global statistics indicate that 1 in 36 children is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, while more than 270 million people worldwide live with the condition. This underscores the importance of community initiatives led by Abu Dhabi to raise awareness and create a lasting positive impact