Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup kicks off with high-intensity action in Dubai

DUBAI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The ninth edition of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup began today (Saturday) at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, drawing big crowds and setting the tone for a highly competitive two-day championship featuring athletes from top clubs and academies from across the UAE.

Day one saw the preliminary rounds unfold across the Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, and Adults divisions, with closely matched contests and a consistently high rhythm. Teams approached each bout with a clear objective: secure progression to Sunday’s finals, where titles will be decided.

The opening day’s results confirmed the qualification of several clubs to the final rounds across all divisions. In the Adults category (18+), Al Ain Club and Baniyas Club secured their places in the finals. In the Under-18 division, Al Jazira Club and Al Ain Club advanced.

In the Under-16 category, Palms Sports Academy, Baniyas Club, Al Ain Club, and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club progressed to the final stage, while in the Under-14 division, Al Ain Club and Palms Sports Academy confirmed their qualification, setting the stage for a highly competitive final day.

What sets the championship apart is its team-based format — a rare structure on the domestic calendar that shifts the focus from individual wins to collective performance. Success depends on squad depth, tactical balance, and the ability to manage matchups across multiple divisions, offering a more complete test of a club’s competitive system.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The team-based format challenges teams to think beyond individual results. It’s about how effectively you manage your athletes across all categories and maintain consistency under pressure. That’s what makes it such an important benchmark for clubs.

“What we’ve seen today reflects a high level of preparation. The margins are tight, and that will only increase the intensity in the finals, where performance and decision-making in key moments will be decisive.”

Thani Majid bin Suleiman, Director of Combat Sports at Shabab Al Ahli Club, said: “Hosting a championship of this calibre requires attention to every detail. Our priority has been to create an environment that allows athletes to perform at their best. As a team, we’re entering the competition with a balanced line-up and a clear competitive mindset, focusing on discipline and smart bout management across all divisions.”

Cassiano Cunha, coach of Palms Sports - Team 777, added: “The performance today was excellent, particularly in controlling the pace and taking advantage of key moments in the bout. Moving forward, the focus will be on refining timing and improving decision-making under pressure, because at this level, the outcome often comes down to small details.”

The championship concludes tomorrow with the final rounds, where champions will be crowned across all divisions. With families and supporters expected to fill the stands, the closing day promises a charged atmosphere as teams and athletes compete for the title in front of those who have supported them throughout their journey.