Alef Group advances final phase of Hayyan with AED 750 mn in construction contracts

SHARJAH, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, has awarded construction contracts valued at AED 750 million, marking the commencement of the final phase of its flagship Hayyan development. With 97% of the project's inventory already sold, this final phase will deliver more than 700 residential units, underscoring the exceptional market demand and investor confidence in the community.

The awarded contracts cover the development of the Samr 1, Samr 2, and Deem residential clusters, in addition to the Hayyan mall, clubhouse, and extensive landscaping and public realm works. This milestone signals the full-scale execution of Hayyan’s concluding phase and reinforces Alef Group’s sustained development momentum, disciplined delivery strategy, and continued market confidence in Sharjah’s evolving real estate sector.

Ayman Alhammadi, Senior Vice President, Projects Delivery at Alef Group, said: “ The steady progression of works across residential and community assets sends a strong signal of confidence in the project’s trajectory and in Sharjah’s dynamic real estate market.”