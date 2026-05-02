ECSSR launches 2nd EC-Global Roundtable Programme

ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening strategic dialogue and deepening cooperation with research institutions, think tanks and policymakers worldwide, the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) has launched the second round of the EC-Global Roundtable programme, with the participation of a leading group of expert contributors.

The edition, which launched today, includes research visits to several official entities and think tanks in the Federal Republic of Germany and the United Kingdom, and will continue until May 8, 2026.

In Berlin, the ECSSR delegation visits the German Parliament, holding a series of discussion sessions, as well as meetings with members of the Committees on Foreign Affairs and on Trade and Economic Affairs. The programme also includes meetings with the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES), in addition to a visit to the UAE Embassy in Berlin.

The tour will conclude in London, through a series of roundtable discussions and meetings with both the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), within the framework of expanding research partnerships and enhancing the exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest.

In this context, Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the ECSSR, emphasised that the EC-Global Roundtable programme represents an institutional pathway to strengthening the Center’s global presence, expanding its network of partnerships with leading think tanks, and transforming dialogue into actionable knowledge that contributes to a deeper understanding of global challenges and transformations.

He further noted that the participation of a distinguished Emirati intellectual cohort, consisting of the Center’s expert contributors, adds qualitative value to these visits, reinforcing the ECSSR’s status, and consolidating its role in building impactful knowledge partnerships.

Lieutenant General Staff Pilot (Ret.) Rashad Al Saadi, Expert Contributor at the ECSSR, underscored the importance of the programme as a platform for exchanging expertise with prestigious international institutions, noting that the programme supports the production of strategic knowledge that contributes to policymaking and enhances future foresight and planning.

Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Expert Contributor at the ECSSR, explained that the second round of the programme offers an important opportunity to deepen research collaboration and exchange knowledge with leading European think tanks. He noted that the initiative helps further establish knowledge partnerships and strengthens the UAE’s role as an active contributor to international discussions on key strategic issues.

Prof. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, Expert Contributor at the ECSSR, emphasised that the second round of the programme builds on the achievements of the inaugural round that took place in February. He commended the ECSSR’s role in establishing high-quality dialogue with influential international institutions, reflecting the UAE’s strategic vision to bolster its knowledge-oriented role and expand its global partnerships.

Mohammed Baharoon, Director General of the Dubai Public Policy Research Centre (B’huth), participating in the ECSSR’s delegation, noted that the visits conducted by the ECSSR come at a time when the UAE and wider region have faced one of their most significant challenges, underscoring the need for consultation and the exchange of ideas on future requirements.

Commenting on the launch of the programme’s second round, Dr. Ebtesam Alteneiji, ECSSR Deputy Director General, said that this reflects the ECSSR’s approach to activating international partnerships and translating them into sustainable avenues for knowledge cooperation. This, she added, enhances expertise-sharing, enriches research output, and supports the ECSSR’s presence within the global think tank community.

The first edition of the EC-Global Roundtable Programme was launched in February this year and featured a visit to Italy, including to the Center for Higher Defense Studies (CASD) in Rome. A series of discussion sessions were also held, addressing issues of mutual interest within a framework of exchanging perspectives and building international research partnerships.