UAE President visits Mohammed Khamis bin Ruwayah Al Khaili in Al Ain

AL AIN, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Mohammed Khamis bin Ruwayah Al Khaili at his home in Al Ain.

His Highness engaged in cordial conversations with Al Khaili and his family, commending the founding generation for their service and dedication to the nation.

He noted that they represent a living record of key moments in the UAE’s journey and continue to inspire values of loyalty and belonging.

Al Khaili and those present welcomed His Highness and expressed their appreciation for the visit and for the leadership’s continued commitment to strengthening the values of connection and cohesion in UAE society.

The visit was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and several officials.