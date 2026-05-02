On World Press Freedom Day, UAEJA recognises media as key partner in protecting national security, stability of societies

DUBAI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Journalists Association (UAEJA) affirmed that free and responsible media represents the first line of defence for national awareness, and is a key partner in protecting national security and the stability of societies.

In a statement issued on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, observed annually on May 3, the UAEJA said: “In light of the challenges facing the region, foremost among them the aggressive policies pursued by Iran toward the Gulf states, the UAEJA stresses that the role of the media is not limited to reporting news, but extends to uncovering facts, countering disinformation campaigns, and enhancing public awareness of the scale of threats targeting the security and sovereignty of states.”

The UAEJA also noted that press freedom is linked to national responsibility and adherence to professional standards, in a way that preserves societal stability, strengthens cohesion, and prevents the exploitation of media platforms to spread chaos or promote hostile agendas.

It further renewed its support for all professional media efforts that contribute to protecting the national narrative, defending the interests of the state, and consolidating Gulf unity in the face of shared challenges, emphasising that responsible media is not neutral in the face of threats, but stands with the truth and fulfills its role in safeguarding national security and promoting stability.