Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches Abu Dhabi Padel League 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) has launched the “Abu Dhabi Padel League 2026,” one of its key sporting initiatives aimed at expanding the popularity of padel, embedding a culture of physical activity within the community, and enhancing sports participation.

The first round of the league will take place on May 9, 2026, with competitions continuing through September.

The league will be held across eight rounds distributed across key locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Region, and Al Dhafra Region. This approach aims to broaden participation and reach the widest possible segment of players across different categories.

The league follows a cumulative points system, where participants compete in each round to earn points based on their performance. At the conclusion of the league, the overall rankings will be determined and winners crowned across various categories, including Categories “C” and “D,” ensuring a fair and competitive environment suitable for players of different skill levels.

The league also aims to promote a healthy lifestyle, build an integrated sports community, and foster a spirit of positive competition and collaboration among participants—contributing to the development of padel at the local level.

On this occasion, Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events Sector (ADSC), stated: “The launch of the Abu Dhabi Padel League 2026 represents an important step within our ongoing efforts at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to promote sports and make it a daily lifestyle for all members of the community. Through such initiatives, we are keen to provide inclusive competitive platforms that offer opportunities for everyone to participate, while helping discover and develop talent, in line with our vision of building a healthy and active society.”

Al Hashemi added: “Through organizing this league, we aim to support the growth of padel and strengthen its presence across all regions of the emirate, with a focus on engaging various age groups and community segments in a motivating and safe sporting environment. The sport has witnessed remarkable growth and widespread participation among people of all ages in recent years.”

The “Abu Dhabi Padel League 2026” will kick off on May 9, 2026, with the first round in Abu Dhabi, followed by the second round in Al Dhafra on May 16–17. The third round will take place in Al Ain on June 6–7, followed by the fourth round in Abu Dhabi on June 20–21. In July, the fifth round will be held in Al Dhafra on July 11–12, and the sixth round in Al Ain on July 25–26.

In August, the seventh round will be hosted in Abu Dhabi on August 8–9, with the league concluding with the eighth round in Al Dhafra on September 5–6, 2026, where final standings will be determined and winners crowned.



