'Tadawi Run' attracts 2,000 runners in Dubai

DUBAI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Around 2,000 runners participated in “Tadawi Run”, organised by Dubai-based Tadawi Healthcare Group, in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, under the slogan “All for the UAE”.

The race was held today in the Jumeirah area with the aim of promoting awareness of preventative healthcare, encouraging physical activity and fostering a culture of community sports.

The inaugural edition of the race attracted about 2,000 participants to compete in the 5km and 10km categories.

The event witnessed the participation of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, who led the competitors in the 10-kilometer category, which added great momentum to the event, which was held amidst an enthusiastic atmosphere and professional organisation.

The event presents a vision focused on promoting preventative care and encouraging the adoption of active lifestyles, contributing to consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for inclusive community sports and a leading destination for supporting family participation and constructive community engagement.