UAE President receives written message from Singapore's President

ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore, concerning bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting with Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the serious repercussions of the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE and a number of brotherly countries, particularly their impact on international maritime security, energy supplies, the global economy, and regional and international peace and security.

Dr. Balakrishnan reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in taking all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Dr. Balakrishnan’s visit, noting that it reflects the depth of relations between the two countries and underscores the full solidarity of the friendly Republic of Singapore with the UAE following this Iranian terrorist aggression.

The two sides also reviewed overall regional developments related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and discussed the importance of strengthening regional and international efforts to establish lasting peace in the region and safeguard its security and stability.

They further discussed a number of issues of mutual interest related to the strategic relations and comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE and the Republic of Singapore share deep strategic ties that continue to grow and develop within the framework of their comprehensive partnership, serving their development goals and achieving further economic prosperity and sustainable development for their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.