ERC provides US$ 300,000 in support of Ethiopia Cardiac Centre

ADDIS ABABA, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has announced a financial contribution of $300,000 to Ethiopia Cardiac Centre to help it in providing medical care and performing surgeries for children.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Zayed Charity Run, scheduled to take place tomorrow in Addis Ababa, during an official visit today to the Centre’s headquarters in central Addis Ababa by a delegation that included Mohamed Salem Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Major General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run; and Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent.

Al Mazrouei stated that the financial support would strengthen the centre’s significant efforts in treating children and contribute to achieving the mission of the charity run, inspired by the legacy and values of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He noted that this step reflects the ERC’s commitment to enhancing healthcare initiatives, particularly in the treatment of heart disease among children, helping to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable groups and reinforcing the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to build a healthier, more compassionate, and cohesive world.

For his part, Hiruy Ali Endries, CEO of the Centre, expressed his deepest thanks and appreciation to the United Arab Emirates, represented by the ERC, for this vital support. He said it represents an important step that will help advance the centre’s efforts to treat patients and provide the necessary healthcare, giving them a better and healthier life.

He added that since its opening, the facility has received around 24,000 patients and performs surgeries for both children and adults. It also receives patients from neighboring countries, handles between 30 to 40 patients daily, and has a waiting list of patients registered to consult doctors.