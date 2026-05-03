SCC approves SDAD policies recommendations

SHARJAH, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), after in-depth deliberations and extensive discussions, reviewed a number of recommendations related to the policies of Sharjah Districts Affairs Department (SDAD).

During its fifteenth session of the third regular session of the eleventh legislative term, held on Thursday morning at the Council's headquarters, and chaired by Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Vice Chairman of SCC, the Council called for strengthening the vital roles played by SDAD, in a way that contributes to developing the community work system and achieving integration among the various stakeholders.

During the session, the Council discussed the recommendations submitted by the Committee for Drafting Recommendations regarding the policy of SDAD. These recommendations were presented by Dr. Sultan Khamis Al Zaabi, the Committee's Rapporteur, who summarised the proceedings of the plenary session dedicated to discussing the Department's policy. He highlighted the key areas that support the Department's operations and enhance its aspirations for achieving the desired development goals.

At the end of the session, the Council approved the request of the Public Utilities Affairs Committee to refer the articles of the draft law regulating the correctional institution in the Emirate of Sharjah to the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee. Afterwards, the Secretary-General of the Council, Mira Khalifa Al Muqarrab, announced that the next session will be held on the morning of Thursday, 14th May, and its subject will be the discussion of the draft law regulating the use of drones in the Emirate of Sharjah.