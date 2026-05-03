UAE continues to advance integrated industrial model: MoIAT Undersecretary

ABU DHABI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Hassan Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), affirmed that the Make it in the Emirates 2026 platform, to be hosted by the Ministry in Abu Dhabi from 4th May till 7th May serves as a national platform to transform industrial opportunities into investments, projects and tangible outcomes, supporting supply chain resilience and advancing sustainable industrial growth in the UAE.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Nowais said the platform comes as global economies reshape supply chains, while the UAE continues to strengthen an integrated industrial model based on competitiveness, flexibility and future readiness through an ecosystem that brings together investors, manufacturers, technology providers, financing entities and key buyers within a unified, growth-supporting environment.

He added that Make it in the Emirates goes beyond showcasing opportunities, serving as an execution platform that links investment, manufacturing, financing and technology, while supporting direct local investment and converting opportunities into agreements, contracts and tangible industrial projects, thereby enhancing local production, boosting the competitiveness of national industry and supporting expansion into regional and global markets.

He noted that opportunities for investors and industrial and technology companies are strengthened under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the Make it in the Emirates initiative and the National In-Country Value Programme, which has redirected more than AED473 billion into the UAE economy, in addition to procurement opportunities to localise 5,000 priority products, while enabling manufacturers in the UAE to access markets of nearly 3 billion consumers through 36 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements.

Al Nowais said that industrial investors in the UAE operate within a clear and integrated ecosystem that includes demand, competitive financing, advanced infrastructure, flexible legislation and access to local and global markets, reinforcing investor confidence, supporting the growth of national industries and establishing a more resilient, sustainable and scalable industrial environment.