New industrial establishments commencing operations in Abu Dhabi rise 53 percent in 2025

ABU DHABI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The growth of the manufacturing sector last year, driven by the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), is strengthening the emirate’s position as the region’s most competitive industrial hub. In 2025, the number of new industrial establishments moving to full operation increased by 53 percent to reach 115 compared to 75 in 2024.

Highlighting the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) participation at the 5th session of ‘Make it in the Emirates’, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED, said, “The manufacturing sector, one of the largest contributors to Abu Dhabi's GDP, is a key component of our strategies to accelerate economic growth and diversification. ADIS is fully aligned with national priorities to strengthen supply chains, increase local manufacturing capacity, and attract global industrial leaders, and we continue to work closely with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and other partners to achieve the objectives of the ‘Operation 300bn’ and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.”

He added, “Since the launch of ADIS in 2022, it has been advancing the sector through targeted programmes including talent development, homegrown supply chains, ecosystem enablement, value chain development, Industry 4.0, and circular economy”.

Al Mazrouei added, “The increased activity across all three stages of manufacturer’s licensing journey: new licence, construction, and production, over the past few years is a testament to the effectiveness of our progressive policies, regulatory reforms, and targeted programmes to drive growth and innovation.

Last year, 411 new industrial licences were issued, displaying a 20% increase compared to 342 licences in 2024, and the number of licences moving to construction phase increased 37 percent to 206 compared to 150 in 2024. These indicators underscore Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and strong demand of local and global industrial investors to build a better future in Abu Dhabi.”

The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), ADDED’s arm to develop and regulate the business sector in the emirate, is enhancing licensing processes, compliance, and strong governance to create an investor-friendly environment. In 2025, ADRA conducted 1,299 inspection visits across the industrial sector, alongside 828 planned inspections, to ensure compliance with rules and regulations.

ADRA’s technical audit teams supported 35 percent of industrial licences transitioning into production in 2025, ensuring that facilities meet regulatory and operational standards before becoming fully operational. These transitions contributed approximately AED340 million to Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP.

160 new establishments joined the industrial self-compliance programme, up 11 percent compared to 144 in 2024, while number of licences converted from commercial to industrial rose 33 percent to 16 licences compared to 12 in 2024.

These developments reflect Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem that balances growth with strong governance, ensuring that industrial expansion is underpinned by transparency, accountability, and regulatory confidence.