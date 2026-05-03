UAE Pavilion set to showcase national defence innovation at SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition

ISTANBUL, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion will make a prominent appearance at the SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition, taking place from 5th to 9th May 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Centre.

SAHA 2026 is recognised as one of the world’s most significant gatherings for the defence, aerospace, and security industries, drawing over 1,700 exhibitors and thousands of visitors from more than 120 countries.

The UAE Pavilion’s participation is supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company.

Over the course of the five-day exhibition, the Pavilion will serve as a hub for international delegations, defence and security industry leaders, and decision-makers, facilitating high-level meetings and fostering new partnerships that reinforce the UAE’s role as a global leader in defence innovation and industrial collaboration.

The UAE Pavilion at SAHA 2026 will feature seven distinguished UAE entities including the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, EDGE Group, Calidus Group, AAL Group, Al Jundi Journal, Nation Shield and ADNEC Group. Participating in SAHA 2026 within the UAE Pavilion provides these leading national companies with a platform to showcase their advanced defence products and services across land, naval, air, space, and unmanned systems to an international audience.

Additionally, Al Jundi Journal and Nation Shield, as official media partners, will provide comprehensive coverage and facilitate knowledge exchange, further amplifying the UAE’s presence at this prestigious event.

As the organiser of the UAE Pavilion, ADNEC Group continues to champion the nation’s defence industry on the world stage. ADNEC Group will be promoting the UAE’s leading defence events, including the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), as well as the upcoming International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) 2026, and the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX).

The Pavilion will also highlight the UAE’s commitment to fostering international partnerships, technology transfer, and industrial cooperation, in line with the strategic objectives of both the UAE and the broader global defence community.

Visitors are invited to explore the UAE Pavilion at Stand 1A-07 in Hall 1 of the Istanbul Exhibition Centre, where they can engage with senior officials, engineers and specialists to exchange expertise, build strategic partnerships and explore the latest advanced technologies that enhance defence capabilities and open new avenues for international cooperation.