Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to build a comprehensive global healthcare system rooted in innovation and scientific excellence, placing people at the core of its priorities through an advanced patient-centred model that enhances quality of life and elevates healthcare standards in line with the highest international benchmarks.

Sheikh Nahyan was addressing the Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress 2026, held in Abu Dhabi with the support of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. The congress concluded yesterday with the participation of more than 400 oncology experts and healthcare professionals.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Nahyan said: “I am pleased to be here with you at the Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress 2026, held under the theme, “Beyond Treatment, A Commitment to Every Patient, Every Step of the Way.”

This inspiring theme speaks to the true meaning of medicine at its best. It reminds us that excellence in healthcare is achieved through technical skill accompanied by compassion and dedication. I salute your shared conviction that patients and their families must always remain at the center of your work.

''I am especially pleased that this important annual congress takes place here in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of a nation that has placed human wellbeing, scientific excellence, and quality of life at the center of its remarkable development. Under the wise and visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, our country continues to build a healthcare system marked by ambition, innovation, and deep concern for people.

''With His Highness’s leadership and guidance, we have a patient-centred, values driven, health care system that is characterized by teamwork, relevant medical research, state-of-the art hospitals and clinics, quality assurance and accountability, and the accelerated use of digital technology. In this comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to health care in our country, the focus expands beyond treatment to include all factors that promote healthier lifestyles through health education and awareness,'' he added.

''What I find particularly impressive about your congress is that it reflects a complete and integrated vision of cancer care. It does not focus on a single stage of treatment but embraces the full patient journey, from prevention and early detection, to diagnosis, advanced therapies, survivorship, and, when necessary, compassionate end-of-life care. This holistic approach represents the very best of modern medicine.

The event programme. he said, also highlights the essential role of collaboration. The inclusion of multidisciplinary discussions and tumor board simulations reflects a fundamental truth: that the best outcomes are achieved when expertise is leveraged and shared across specialties. In today’s complex medical environment, no single discipline can stand alone. Progress depends on partnership, communication, and integration of knowledge.

''I am also delighted to see the strong emphasis placed on the human dimension of care. The attention given to psychological wellbeing, pain management, and the emotional realities faced by patients and their families is both necessary and commendable. These aspects of care are not secondary – they are central to healing. They remind us that medicine is not only a science, but also a deeply human endeavour.''

Equally important, he noted, is the focus on prevention and early detection. Through awareness, education, and initiatives such as vaccination, we are reminded that the fight against cancer begins long before diagnosis. Early intervention saves lives, reduces suffering, and strengthens the resilience of our communities.

''Across the world, oncology is being transformed by remarkable advances in science and technology. Precision medicine, immune therapy, genome editing, advanced imaging, and data-driven clinical systems are reshaping what is possible. These innovations are enabling earlier diagnosis, more personalized treatments, and improved outcomes for patients. We are entering a new era in which medicine is increasingly tailored to the individual, offering both greater effectiveness and greater hope,'' he explained.

''In this context, you remind us today that modern oncology is not only about extending life, but about preserving its quality and dignity. You demonstrate that medicine is a moral calling – one that requires wisdom, humility, and deep respect for the worth of every individual,'' Sheikh Nahyan concluded.

Now in its fifth edition, the congress brought together more than 400 oncology experts, alongside representatives from regulatory bodies, members of the diplomatic community, healthcare professionals, as well as cancer patients and survivors. The event continues to serve as a key platform for advancing dialogue on the future of cancer care in the region.

Across a full-day programme of expert-led sessions and panel discussions, participants explored the latest developments in cancer diagnosis, treatment and patient support, with a strong emphasis on multidisciplinary collaboration, early detection and improving long-term patient outcomes.

Commenting on the congress, Hein van Eck, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said:

Oncology remains a top priority for Mediclinic, and across Abu Dhabi and Dubai we are proud to provide comprehensive cancer care through our two dedicated cancer centres. In close alignment with our regulatory partners, we continue to support national healthcare priorities and advance the standard of cancer care.

''We are also investing in cutting-edge modalities, including sophisticated screening assays and advanced precision oncology techniques, and guided by our commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovation, collaboration and early detection.”

He added: “This congress is a testament to the sustained efforts of our teams and partners and to its continued success in bringing together leading expertise to advance oncology care.”

The event was accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi for 11 Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours.