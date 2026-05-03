Dubai Police crown winners of 60km 'Proud of UAE' cycling race

DUBAI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have crowned the winners of the “Proud of UAE” cycling race, organised in cooperation with the UAE Cycling Federation, following a highly competitive event that covered a distance of 60 kilometres.

The award ceremony was attended by Engineer Mansoor Bu Osaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation; Major General Marwan Jalfar, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs; and other officials.

In the Open Men’s category, Griga Paul secured first place, followed by Sofiane Haddi in second and Rashid Al Blooshi in third.

In the UAE National Men’s Amateur category, Saeed Al Blooshi claimed first place, Hamad Al Sabri came second, and Saeed Al Wahaibi finished third.

In the Open Women’s category, Maddy Black took first place, with Ines Cantera finishing second and Samah Khalid in third.

In the UAE National Women’s Amateur category, Mozah Al Mansoori secured first place, Nora Al Ghafli came second, and Amal Mubarak claimed third.

Dubai Police also honoured the UAE Cycling Federation, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and volunteers in recognition of their efforts and cooperation in ensuring the success of the race.

Participants praised the excellent organisation of the event and highlighted its role in promoting a sense of pride and belonging to the United Arab Emirates. The race also reinforced sportsmanship, enhanced quality of life, and encouraged healthy lifestyle practices within the community.

The total prize pool for the “Proud of UAE” race reached AED 264,000. The 60km route started from Nad Al Sheba Police Station, passed through Global Village via Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street, and concluded at the finish line at Nad Al Sheba.