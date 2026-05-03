Dubai Police rescue teams respond to 1,844 missions in Q1

DUBAI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police search and rescue teams carried out 1,844 missions during the first quarter of 2026, demonstrating strong field readiness and rapid response to emergencies across the emirate.

The operations were led by the General Department of Transport and Rescue as part of a comprehensive system focused on strengthening public safety and ensuring swift intervention in urgent situations. The results reflect the efficiency and professionalism of field teams in handling a wide range of incidents.

Major General Rashid Khalifa bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said the achievements align with the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

He noted that the department operates within an integrated framework that supports Dubai Police’s strategic vision to enhance safety, improve quality of life, and reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the safest cities in the world.

He added that the department continues to strengthen its operational capabilities and field readiness in line with international best practices through investment in human resources, advanced technologies, and strong coordination with partners. This ensures proactive and efficient services that meet the needs and expectations of the community.

Major General Al Falasi emphasised that the number of missions carried out during the first quarter reflects the full preparedness of search and rescue teams, their ability to respond swiftly to various incidents, and their role in reducing response times while protecting lives and property.

Colonel Khalid Ibrahim, Director of the Search and Rescue Department, explained that the 1,844 missions included 96 incident responses, 105 transportation tasks, and 8 rescue operations involving vehicles stuck in sand. Teams also carried out 675 vehicle removals from roads, 288 door-opening cases involving vehicles, homes, and lifts, and 237 event security assignments.

In addition, teams conducted six training scenarios simulating different types of incidents, alongside 31 specialised missions and other operational tasks.

Colonel Ibrahim highlighted that Dubai Police places strong emphasis on developing human capabilities through advanced training programmes. These include realistic simulations of incidents such as entrapments, traffic accidents, fires, and falls, aimed at enhancing field readiness and improving response to critical situations.

He noted that the six training scenarios conducted during the first quarter form part of a strategic plan to test team performance in realistic environments, ensure equipment readiness, and support swift and accurate decision-making during emergencies.

Colonel Ibrahim reaffirmed that Dubai Police continues to develop its operational system through ongoing investment in personnel and modern technologies, reinforcing its position as a global leader in safety, security, and rescue services.