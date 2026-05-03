Tanker carrying Russian oil to arrive in Japan tomorrow

TOKYO, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The first tanker carrying Russian crude oil since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East is seen arriving in Japan as early as Monday, according to Japanese industry ministry and other sources.

The tanker will deliver crude oil imported by Taiyo Oil to the Japanese company's refinery facility in Ehime Prefecture.

The oil comes from the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project in Russia's far east, which is exempt from Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the sources said as quoted by Japan News.

The Oman-flagged tanker Voyager left Sakhalin in late April, according to the vessel location information website Marine Traffic.